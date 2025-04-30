Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Pakistan Accuses India of Imminent Military Threat

Pakistan has accused India of planning military action within 24 to 36 hours, citing credible intelligence. Islamabad warns of consequences and urges global vigilance, claiming that India bases its actions on baseless allegations regarding Pakistan's involvement in a recent terror attack. Pakistan proposes an independent probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 04:13 IST
Tensions Rise: Pakistan Accuses India of Imminent Military Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistan raised the alarm on Wednesday, alleging that India is plotting military action against it in the imminent future, based on credible intelligence reports.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar criticized India for planning an attack on what he called baseless allegations tied to Pakistan's alleged role in the recent Pahalgam terror incident.

Pakistan, emphasizing its stance as a victim of terrorism, suggested an independent probe by a neutral commission of experts. The government warned that any Indian military moves would be met with decisive responses and called for international vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

