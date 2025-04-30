Tensions Rise: Pakistan Accuses India of Imminent Military Threat

Pakistan raised the alarm on Wednesday, alleging that India is plotting military action against it in the imminent future, based on credible intelligence reports.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar criticized India for planning an attack on what he called baseless allegations tied to Pakistan's alleged role in the recent Pahalgam terror incident.

Pakistan, emphasizing its stance as a victim of terrorism, suggested an independent probe by a neutral commission of experts. The government warned that any Indian military moves would be met with decisive responses and called for international vigilance.

