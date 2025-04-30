Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Warning on Imminent Military Threat from India

Pakistan has issued a stark warning, alleging that India is preparing to undertake military action within the next 24-36 hours. This comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 casualties, further escalating existing tensions between the two nations.

In a statement made by Pakistan's Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, the country accused India of fabricating allegations regarding Pakistan's involvement in the attack, while also noting Pakistan's long-standing battle against terrorism. Tarar emphasized Islamabad's openness to an 'independent probe' by international experts.

Meanwhile, India has launched multiple measures following the attack, including cutting diplomatic ties and suspending the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. Both nations continue to stand firm, each blaming the other, as calls grow for international intervention to prevent further escalation.

