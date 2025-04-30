Left Menu

Trump's First 100 Days: Unraveling Decades of Progress

In his first 100 days of his second term, President Donald Trump has targeted diversity and civil rights protections, drastically altering government policies. Actions include revoking an executive order for equal employment, reducing environmental protections, and cutting agency funding for minority and women-owned businesses.

In his initial 100-day tenure of the second term, U.S. President Donald Trump has unleashed significant policy changes, focusing on reducing diversity and civil rights protections.

The administration revoked a landmark executive order on equal employment opportunities and cut back environmental protections meant to assist communities of color. It also dismantled an agency aiding minority and women-owned businesses.

Meanwhile, a congressional panel is considering legislation to reduce oversight of consumer financial markets, signaling a broad shift in government policy direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

