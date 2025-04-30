Trump's First 100 Days: Unraveling Decades of Progress

In his initial 100-day tenure of the second term, U.S. President Donald Trump has unleashed significant policy changes, focusing on reducing diversity and civil rights protections.

The administration revoked a landmark executive order on equal employment opportunities and cut back environmental protections meant to assist communities of color. It also dismantled an agency aiding minority and women-owned businesses.

Meanwhile, a congressional panel is considering legislation to reduce oversight of consumer financial markets, signaling a broad shift in government policy direction.

