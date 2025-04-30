Left Menu

Tensions Surge: Pakistan's Firm Stand on Pahalgam Attack Allegations

Amid rising tensions with India, Pakistan has denied involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack and demanded an independent probe. Officials stressed Pakistan's readiness to respond if provoked, urging caution to maintain regional peace. The unresolved Kashmir conflict remains a key instability factor in South Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amidst escalating tensions, Pakistan has firmly denied any involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir. The government has called for a transparent investigation, warning that it will strongly respond if provoked.

At a press conference, Pakistani officials, including Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, demanded an inquiry by neutral parties. They accused India of unfounded allegations, expressing condolences for the attack victims while reiterating their condemnation of terrorism.

Pakistan highlighted the unresolved Jammu and Kashmir dispute as the root cause of regional instability. As tensions rise, Pakistan remains committed to defending its sovereignty, whilst urging international intervention for a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

