Tensions Surge: Pakistan's Firm Stand on Pahalgam Attack Allegations

Amidst escalating tensions, Pakistan has firmly denied any involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir. The government has called for a transparent investigation, warning that it will strongly respond if provoked.

At a press conference, Pakistani officials, including Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, demanded an inquiry by neutral parties. They accused India of unfounded allegations, expressing condolences for the attack victims while reiterating their condemnation of terrorism.

Pakistan highlighted the unresolved Jammu and Kashmir dispute as the root cause of regional instability. As tensions rise, Pakistan remains committed to defending its sovereignty, whilst urging international intervention for a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)