Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown
A divided U.S. Senate rejected a bid to block President Trump's tariffs as the Commerce Department reported the economy's first contraction in three years. The resolution, which aimed to terminate Trump's tariff-related national emergency, failed in a 49-49 vote, largely along party lines.
The U.S. Senate, narrowly divided, has turned down the latest bipartisan attempt to block President Trump's controversial tariffs. This decision comes after a federal report highlighted the economy's first contraction in three years, attributed to the chaos stemming from Trump's tariff measures.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune swiftly maneuvered to permanently shelve the proposed measure before it could be revisited. In a decisive moment, Vice President JD Vance was summoned to break a tie, ensuring the resolution was tabled with a 50-49 vote.
The measure sought to annul the national emergency justification for imposing 10% global tariffs and further reciprocal tariffs on 57 trading partners. Despite bipartisan support, the resolution did not pass, reflecting the Senate's partisan divide on the issue.
