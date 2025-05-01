Left Menu

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

A divided U.S. Senate rejected a bid to block President Trump's tariffs as the Commerce Department reported the economy's first contraction in three years. The resolution, which aimed to terminate Trump's tariff-related national emergency, failed in a 49-49 vote, largely along party lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 06:05 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 06:05 IST
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Senate, narrowly divided, has turned down the latest bipartisan attempt to block President Trump's controversial tariffs. This decision comes after a federal report highlighted the economy's first contraction in three years, attributed to the chaos stemming from Trump's tariff measures.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune swiftly maneuvered to permanently shelve the proposed measure before it could be revisited. In a decisive moment, Vice President JD Vance was summoned to break a tie, ensuring the resolution was tabled with a 50-49 vote.

The measure sought to annul the national emergency justification for imposing 10% global tariffs and further reciprocal tariffs on 57 trading partners. Despite bipartisan support, the resolution did not pass, reflecting the Senate's partisan divide on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025