Turkey's Bosphorus Canal: Boon or Environmental Bane?

Turkey remains committed to the construction of a canal to alleviate the Bosphorus Strait's congestion, despite backlash over environmental concerns. President Erdogan launched the project in 2021, but economic issues have delayed it. The canal faces criticism for potential ecological damage, while ongoing political conflicts add complexity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:36 IST
Turkey's Bosphorus Canal: Boon or Environmental Bane?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Turkey is standing firm on its ambitious canal project aimed at easing the Bosphorus Strait's heavy traffic, despite intense criticism over its potential environmental fallout. President Tayyip Erdogan initiated the foundation for this canal in 2021, with the aim of linking the Black Sea, situated north of Istanbul, to the Marmara Sea down south. The project is envisioned to prevent maritime accidents in the Bosphorus.

Labeled as Erdogan's 'crazy project' upon its introduction over a decade ago, the canal is projected to cost approximately 75 billion lira ($1.95 billion). However, critics question the feasibility of the 45 km (28 mi) waterway, which would cut through the western marshlands and farmland of Istanbul, risking environmental degradation and jeopardizing marine ecosystems and local freshwater supplies in Turkey's largest city.

The initiative had been shelved in recent years due to economic instability, financing challenges, and mounting public opposition. Nonetheless, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu reiterated this week that the Kanal Istanbul project is not abandoned. Meanwhile, tensions escalate with a legal crackdown on opposition figures in Istanbul, including the city's mayor from the Republican People's Party, highlighting the political friction surrounding the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

