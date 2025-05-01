Amit Shah Vows Zero-Tolerance, Pledges Eradication of Terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reiterated the BJP-led government's firm stance on terrorism, emphasizing their zero-tolerance policy. "Under the Narendra Modi government, no one will be spared. Our mission is to eliminate terrorism from every corner of the country," Shah declared during a major event in the national capital.

Addressing the gravity of the recent Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 individuals lost their lives, Shah stated, "This battle is not over. We will seek justice for all. India has the world's backing in this fight against terrorism." He assured that the responsible parties will face severe consequences.

In light of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the attack, Shah emphasized India's unwavering resolve. At the inauguration of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma's commemorative installations, he assured a formidable response against those behind the Pahalgam attack, underlining the government's standing zero-tolerance policy since the 1990s.

(With inputs from agencies.)