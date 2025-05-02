Left Menu

Political Upheaval in South Korea: Leadership Uncertainty and Economic Challenges

South Korea faces political turmoil as Lee Ju-ho becomes the third acting president in five months amidst rapid leadership changes. Lee pledged stability ahead of June's presidential election amidst economic challenges and tensions with North Korea, following resignations of prime and finance ministers and impeachment of the previous president.

Updated: 02-05-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 07:58 IST
Amidst political instability, South Korea's third acting president in five months, Lee Ju-ho, takes the helm with promises of governmental stability ahead of the critical June 3 presidential election. The country grapples with repercussions from the recent resignations of its prime minister and finance minister, leading to a period of heightened uncertainty.

Education Minister Lee Ju-ho has pledged to closely collaborate with both the cabinet and opposition-led parliament, which previously impeached the former President Yoon. In addressing reporters, Lee committed to ensuring that the government's functions are managed stably during this politically tumultuous period.

Lee's leadership coincides with economic turmoil, as the South Korean won weakens and the KOSPI stock index slips. As financial markets brace for further fluctuations, the central bank cautions about the additional impacts of U.S. tariffs on inflation. Meanwhile, the political scene remains fluid with both acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and liberal frontrunner Lee Jae-myung facing legal and electoral challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

