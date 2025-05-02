Delhi Monsoon Chaos: Political Blame Game Intensifies

The first monsoon rain in Delhi led to widespread chaos, with severe waterlogging, traffic jams, and an unfortunate house collapse that killed four people. This sparked a political confrontation between the ruling BJP and the AAP.

The AAP criticized the BJP's '4-engine' government for being ill-prepared, while Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accused the former AAP regime of leaving a broken system in place. She pointedly criticized former CM Arvind Kejriwal's alleged inaction during such crises.

Amidst these exchanges, both parties blamed each other for Delhi's infrastructure issues. The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert, as heavy rainfall disrupted over 200 flights, leaving the city grappling with the aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)