Carrier Clash: USS Harry S Truman Extends Stay in Middle East

In a significant military decision, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has extended the deployment of the USS Harry S Truman aircraft carrier in the Middle East for another week. This strategic move ensures the presence of two US carrier strike groups in the region, targeting Yemen-based Houthi rebels as part of an expanded campaign.

This extension follows a previous deployment prolongation and is expected to continue until the Truman and its accompanying warships return to Norfolk, Virginia. The initiative aligns with President Donald Trump's directive to increase military pressure on the Iran-backed Houthis, aiming to curb their missile and drone attacks on pivotal trade routes in the Red Sea.

The intensifying US military presence highlights a rare instance of dual aircraft carrier operations in the region, sparking debates over the impact on navy schedules and sailor welfare. As the conflict unfolds, geopolitical tensions and trade disruptions remain focal points in US military strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)