Diplomatic Dialogues: EU and India's United Front Against Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic exchange, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with his European Union counterpart Kaja Kallas to discuss the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Jaishankar acknowledged the European Union's unequivocal denunciation of terrorism during their conversation, which he highlighted as a testament to strengthening global alliances against terror threats.

Meanwhile, Kallas extended her diplomatic reach, urging restraint between India and Pakistan amid escalating tensions. She emphasized that dialogue is essential for de-escalation and wanted both governments to focus on peaceful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)