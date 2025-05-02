Diplomatic Dialogues: EU and India's United Front Against Terrorism
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and EU counterpart Kaja Kallas discussed the Pahalgam terror attack, with the EU strongly condemning terrorism. Kallas also urged India and Pakistan for restraint amid rising tensions. Both leaders emphasized the importance of dialogue to ensure regional stability.
In a significant diplomatic exchange, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with his European Union counterpart Kaja Kallas to discuss the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
Jaishankar acknowledged the European Union's unequivocal denunciation of terrorism during their conversation, which he highlighted as a testament to strengthening global alliances against terror threats.
Meanwhile, Kallas extended her diplomatic reach, urging restraint between India and Pakistan amid escalating tensions. She emphasized that dialogue is essential for de-escalation and wanted both governments to focus on peaceful resolutions.
