Congress Calls for Decisive Action Against Pakistan and Caste Census Implementation

The Congress Working Committee urges the Indian government to take firm measures against Pakistan for terrorism, supports the victims' families, and emphasizes unity. The CWC also advocates for a caste-based census, highlighting the Modi government's eventual agreement to their demand after a prolonged refusal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:30 IST
Visual from Congress Working Committee meeting. (Photo source: X @kharge). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) convened on Friday, under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, to demand decisive action from the central government against Pakistan for its continued support of terrorist activities.

The meeting resulted in a resolution urging the government to act with strategic clarity and collaborate internationally to isolate Pakistan. Expressing solidarity with the victims of the recent Pahalgam attack, the CWC called for accountability and justice.

In addition, the CWC pressed for the enactment of Article 15(5) for a comprehensive caste-based census, marking a significant policy concession from the BJP-led government after years of opposition. The Congress urged transparency and unity in addressing these critical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

