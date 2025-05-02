Congress Calls for Decisive Action Against Pakistan and Caste Census Implementation

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) convened on Friday, under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, to demand decisive action from the central government against Pakistan for its continued support of terrorist activities.

The meeting resulted in a resolution urging the government to act with strategic clarity and collaborate internationally to isolate Pakistan. Expressing solidarity with the victims of the recent Pahalgam attack, the CWC called for accountability and justice.

In addition, the CWC pressed for the enactment of Article 15(5) for a comprehensive caste-based census, marking a significant policy concession from the BJP-led government after years of opposition. The Congress urged transparency and unity in addressing these critical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)