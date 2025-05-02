Trump's Budget Proposal: A Radical Realignment

The Trump administration has unveiled a bold new budget proposal, calling for a $163 billion reduction in federal spending. Major cuts target education and housing sectors, while funding for defense and border security is set to see a significant boost.

According to the White House Office of Management and Budget, non-defense discretionary spending is slated to decline by 23%, reaching the lowest levels since 2017. The proposal also seeks to cut over $2 billion from the IRS, aligning with Trump's promises to curb bureaucracy and enhance border security.

Despite aims to prioritize military and homeland security, the plan extends tax cuts that experts warn could escalate the federal debt. This has stirred opposition from Democrats and some Republicans who argue that insufficient defense funding and drastic domestic cuts compromise essential services and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)