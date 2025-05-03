Kharge Criticizes Modi's Absence as Manipur Faces Ongoing Turmoil

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his absence from Manipur, a state embroiled in violence since May 3, 2023. Despite the unfolding crisis, Kharge pointed out that Modi has not visited Manipur in two years.

Kharge highlighted that during this period, over 260 people have died and 68,000 have been displaced, with recent violence injuring 25. He questioned the Prime Minister's decision to undertake numerous foreign and domestic trips without addressing the ongoing unrest in Manipur, raising concerns about the lack of political accountability.

Remarking on the imposition of President's rule, Kharge criticized what he described as a 'hurried manner' of its enforcement amid BJP's political challenges. He also called into question the Centre's failure to implement effective measures to resolve the state's crisis and provide a special package for the affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)