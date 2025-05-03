PAP Poised for 14th Straight Win in Singapore Election

As Singapore heads to its election milestone, the People's Action Party (PAP) appears set to claim its 14th consecutive victory. The early Saturday vote count suggests a strong lead for the PAP, securing nine of the 32 constituencies being contested.

Vote samples have been gathered, showing the PAP on track to maintain its unrivaled leadership since its inception. These results, however, are not without a possible 4% margin of error, according to the election commission.

The final outcomes are anticipated by early Sunday, sealing another chapter in Singapore's political continuum with the PAP at the helm.

(With inputs from agencies.)