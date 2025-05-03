PAP Poised for 14th Straight Win in Singapore Election
The People's Action Party (PAP) in Singapore is expected to secure its 14th consecutive victory in the election, as sample votes from nine of 32 constituencies showed a lead. The results are projected to be finalized early Sunday, with a 4% margin of error in the sample count.
As Singapore heads to its election milestone, the People's Action Party (PAP) appears set to claim its 14th consecutive victory. The early Saturday vote count suggests a strong lead for the PAP, securing nine of the 32 constituencies being contested.
Vote samples have been gathered, showing the PAP on track to maintain its unrivaled leadership since its inception. These results, however, are not without a possible 4% margin of error, according to the election commission.
The final outcomes are anticipated by early Sunday, sealing another chapter in Singapore's political continuum with the PAP at the helm.
