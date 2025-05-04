Europe's Challenge: Partnering Without Preaching
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for Europe to approach India with sensitivity and shared interests for stronger ties. He highlighted India's preference for partnerships over preaching, critiquing Western approaches to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and discussing India-Russia relations and global implications of Arctic developments.
At an interactive session, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for Europe to adopt sensitivity and shared interests in developing deeper ties with India.
He asserted India's stance on mutually beneficial partnerships, critiquing Western attempts to solve the Russia-Ukraine conflict without involving Russia.
Jaishankar emphasized India's strategic approach, including engagement with America and the significance of India-Russia relations in the global framework.
