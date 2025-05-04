Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Response to 1984 Riots and Caste Census Push

Rahul Gandhi addressed the Congress' historical mistakes regarding the Sikh community and advocated for a caste census at a Brown University event. He expressed willingness to take responsibility for past errors and criticized the BJP's interpretation of Hinduism. Gandhi emphasized transparency in addressing caste discrimination in India.

During an event at Brown University, Rahul Gandhi addressed the historical missteps of the Congress party in relation to the Sikh community, including the 1984 riots. He stated that many of these mistakes occurred before his political involvement but expressed readiness to take responsibility for them.

Gandhi also advocated for the inclusion of a caste census in the upcoming population survey, calling it a vital step in revealing hidden discrimination. He highlighted the importance of inclusivity in India's development by acknowledging the marginalized lower castes.

Furthermore, Gandhi criticized the BJP's narrative of Hinduism, contrasting it with a pluralistic and tolerant Indian tradition. He emphasized the need for India to embrace a more affectionate and open interpretation of Hinduism to align with its constitutional values.

