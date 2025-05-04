Rahul Gandhi's Response to 1984 Riots and Caste Census Push

During an event at Brown University, Rahul Gandhi addressed the historical missteps of the Congress party in relation to the Sikh community, including the 1984 riots. He stated that many of these mistakes occurred before his political involvement but expressed readiness to take responsibility for them.

Gandhi also advocated for the inclusion of a caste census in the upcoming population survey, calling it a vital step in revealing hidden discrimination. He highlighted the importance of inclusivity in India's development by acknowledging the marginalized lower castes.

Furthermore, Gandhi criticized the BJP's narrative of Hinduism, contrasting it with a pluralistic and tolerant Indian tradition. He emphasized the need for India to embrace a more affectionate and open interpretation of Hinduism to align with its constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)