Turbulent Times in U.S. Health Sector: Key Developments Under Scrutiny

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has reportedly requested some former employees, involved in critical negotiations over drugmaker fees, to return following recent terminations. These staff members play a vital role in maintaining the flow of funds that underpin the FDA's drug review processes, sources revealed.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is scheduled to appear before the Senate health committee on May 14. His testimony will address major structural changes at the Department of Health and Human Services, including the firing of thousands of employees, after an initial hearing was delayed.

Meanwhile, President Trump is considering implementing work requirements for Medicaid, according to Chair Jason Smith. The suggestion comes as part of congressional Republican efforts to secure budgetary offsets for a comprehensive tax-cut bill. Additionally, a federal judge has permitted expert testimonies in lawsuits claiming that Abbott and Mead Johnson's baby formula causes severe illnesses, intensifying the scrutiny these companies face.

