Political Firestorm Ignited Over Symbolic Mockery
Congress' Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai criticizes the BJP government by mocking its alleged inaction post-Pahalgam attack, creating a political controversy. BJP MP Amarpal Maurya accuses Congress of disrespecting the armed forces. Rai defends his stance, questioning the use of Rafale jets and calling for decisive action.
Ajay Rai, the Congress Chief of Uttar Pradesh, has stirred a political storm by symbolically mocking the central government. Rai hung a 'nimbu-mirchi' on a toy jet to criticize the BJP-led government's alleged inaction following the Pahalgam attack.
BJP MP Amarpal Maurya lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of consistently insulting the armed forces and doubting their capabilities. According to Maurya, this incident reflects a continued pattern of disrespect.
Despite criticism, Rai stands firm, questioning the non-use of Rafale jets and defending his symbolic gesture. He demands accountability while reiterating Congress's support for decisive government actions against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
