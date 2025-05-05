Political Firestorm Ignited Over Symbolic Mockery

Ajay Rai, the Congress Chief of Uttar Pradesh, has stirred a political storm by symbolically mocking the central government. Rai hung a 'nimbu-mirchi' on a toy jet to criticize the BJP-led government's alleged inaction following the Pahalgam attack.

BJP MP Amarpal Maurya lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of consistently insulting the armed forces and doubting their capabilities. According to Maurya, this incident reflects a continued pattern of disrespect.

Despite criticism, Rai stands firm, questioning the non-use of Rafale jets and defending his symbolic gesture. He demands accountability while reiterating Congress's support for decisive government actions against terrorism.

