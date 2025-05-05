Left Menu

Political Firestorm Ignited Over Symbolic Mockery

Congress' Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai criticizes the BJP government by mocking its alleged inaction post-Pahalgam attack, creating a political controversy. BJP MP Amarpal Maurya accuses Congress of disrespecting the armed forces. Rai defends his stance, questioning the use of Rafale jets and calling for decisive action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:36 IST
Political Firestorm Ignited Over Symbolic Mockery
Ajay Rai
  • Country:
  • India

Ajay Rai, the Congress Chief of Uttar Pradesh, has stirred a political storm by symbolically mocking the central government. Rai hung a 'nimbu-mirchi' on a toy jet to criticize the BJP-led government's alleged inaction following the Pahalgam attack.

BJP MP Amarpal Maurya lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of consistently insulting the armed forces and doubting their capabilities. According to Maurya, this incident reflects a continued pattern of disrespect.

Despite criticism, Rai stands firm, questioning the non-use of Rafale jets and defending his symbolic gesture. He demands accountability while reiterating Congress's support for decisive government actions against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025