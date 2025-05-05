Sachin Pilot Urges Swift Government Action Post Pahalgam Attack

In a strong statement issued on Monday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot urged the central government to respond decisively to the recent terrorist attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to reporters in Udaipur, Pilot expressed solidarity with the government's efforts, alongside the entire opposition fraternity.

Pilot underscored the urgency for action, emphasizing the collective eagerness of Indian citizens for a decisive government response. He remarked on nationwide consensus for Pakistan to be shown a firm stance, arguing that the nation must not allow terrorism to find refuge in its neighbor.

Addressing another significant issue, Sachin Pilot advocated for the prompt and transparent execution of a caste census, reflecting the Congress party's position. He stressed the importance of a scientific approach in this undertaking to ensure credibility and accuracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)