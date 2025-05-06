Congress Pushes for Comprehensive Caste Census in Second Letter to PM Modi

The Congress party's General Secretary in-charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, revealed on Tuesday that party President Mallikarjun Kharge has sent a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The letter outlines three pivotal demands concerning the caste census: a comprehensive questionnaire, lifting the 50% reservation cap, and instituting reservation policies in private educational institutions.

Ramesh stated that despite the initial correspondence dated April 16, no response has been received, prompting the May 5 letter. He emphasized the necessity of a caste census to ensure timely and accurate national demographic data, initially slated for 2021. Ramesh criticized the existing census questionnaire and suggested the incorporation of the Telangana model, which includes 56 questions designed to assess social and economic conditions.

Ramesh argued for the removal of the 50% reservation cap, set by a 1962 Supreme Court ruling, and advocated for a constitutional amendment. He also pointed out that while Article 15(5) supports reservation in private educational institutions, its implementation was stalled due to the Model Code of Conduct during the 2014 elections. Ramesh accused the government of reversing its stance on the caste census amid changing political tides and external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)