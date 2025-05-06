Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Model: A Journey of Overcoming Hurdles

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin recounted overcoming governance challenges inherited from the previous AIADMK rule, emphasizing the state's developmental progress under his leadership. Highlighting social welfare achievements, Stalin encouraged media support while Deputy CM Udhayanidhi detailed departmental successes and poverty alleviation efforts during the government's tenure.

Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Model: A Journey of Overcoming Hurdles
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted overcoming governance hurdles from the AIADMK's previous decade-long rule, while focusing on developmental achievements. Speaking to the press, Stalin noted his administration's focus on social welfare and urged for media's supportive narrative in his fifth year of leadership.

Stalin shared how his administration overcame a lack of cooperation from the Centre and countered communal regressiveness to foster progress under the Dravidian model. As his government enters its fifth year, Stalin emphasized milestones achieved, inviting constructive media critiques alongside accolades.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin underscored accomplishments in youth welfare, sports development, and poverty alleviation efforts, reflecting on the ruling DMK's developmental initiatives over four years. Stalin expressed confidence in further advancing Tamil Nadu with continued public trust and media collaboration.

