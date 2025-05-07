Trade Tensions: Trump's Bold Push for Canada as the 51st State

In the latest development of the US-Canada trade feud, President Donald Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office on Tuesday. The high-stakes discussion underscored deepening rifts as Trump proposed Canada become the 51st US state, a suggestion Carney firmly rejected.

The contentious meeting took place amidst ongoing tensions over tariffs that Trump has levied against Canada, which he amplified by tweeting negations of Canada's significance to the US economy. Despite civil exchanges, the leaders remained divided, evidenced by Trump's refusal to drop tariffs and Carney's insistence on Canadian sovereignty and partnership.

The trade conflict has weighed heavily on Canada's economy, which is deeply intertwined with the US. As the primary export destination for US states, Canada faces significant economic challenges, leading Carney to underscore the urgency of these talks. As political stakes rise, the prime minister is demonstrating his resolve against Trump's aggressive trade maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)