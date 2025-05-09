Drone Encounters Escalate Tensions at Indo-Pak Border
Pakistani drones were spotted over Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot, prompting the Indian military to engage them. This incident follows the thwarting of a Pakistan military attack attempt on Indian installations using drones and missiles, heightening tensions along the border.
The Indian military faced yet another challenge as Pakistani drones were reported over Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot on a tense evening, leading to immediate military engagement, officials confirmed.
Just a day prior, India successfully fended off Pakistani military's attempts to target Indian military sites using drones and missiles, marking a significant defense maneuver.
The sightings of the drones have added a level of urgency and tension to the ongoing regional security concerns on the Indo-Pak border.
