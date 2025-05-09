Drone Encounters Escalate Tensions at Indo-Pak Border

The Indian military faced yet another challenge as Pakistani drones were reported over Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot on a tense evening, leading to immediate military engagement, officials confirmed.

Just a day prior, India successfully fended off Pakistani military's attempts to target Indian military sites using drones and missiles, marking a significant defense maneuver.

The sightings of the drones have added a level of urgency and tension to the ongoing regional security concerns on the Indo-Pak border.

(With inputs from agencies.)