Drone Encounters Escalate Tensions at Indo-Pak Border

Pakistani drones were spotted over Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot, prompting the Indian military to engage them. This incident follows the thwarting of a Pakistan military attack attempt on Indian installations using drones and missiles, heightening tensions along the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian military faced yet another challenge as Pakistani drones were reported over Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot on a tense evening, leading to immediate military engagement, officials confirmed.

Just a day prior, India successfully fended off Pakistani military's attempts to target Indian military sites using drones and missiles, marking a significant defense maneuver.

The sightings of the drones have added a level of urgency and tension to the ongoing regional security concerns on the Indo-Pak border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

