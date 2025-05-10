Left Menu

India and Pakistan Ceasefire: A Call for United Political Action

Following an agreement between India and Pakistan on a ceasefire, the Congress urges Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting to consolidate political unity. This development, mediated by the US, calls for a special parliamentary session to address recent significant events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant geopolitical development, India and Pakistan have reached an agreement to enforce an immediate ceasefire, prompting urgent calls from the Congress for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate an all-party meeting and seek consensus among political entities.

The opposition has insisted on a special parliamentary session to deliberate on recent critical events, including the Pahalgam terror attack, which marked the beginning of a tense 18-day period.

This announcement coincided with US President Donald Trump's disclosure that the ceasefire was achieved through US mediation, following discussions between high-ranking officials from both countries. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated the US-led diplomatic efforts in this regard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

