India and Pakistan Ceasefire: A Call for United Political Action

In a significant geopolitical development, India and Pakistan have reached an agreement to enforce an immediate ceasefire, prompting urgent calls from the Congress for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate an all-party meeting and seek consensus among political entities.

The opposition has insisted on a special parliamentary session to deliberate on recent critical events, including the Pahalgam terror attack, which marked the beginning of a tense 18-day period.

This announcement coincided with US President Donald Trump's disclosure that the ceasefire was achieved through US mediation, following discussions between high-ranking officials from both countries. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated the US-led diplomatic efforts in this regard.

