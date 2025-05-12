Left Menu

Online Trolls Attack Foreign Secretary: A Political Uproar

Left parties decried the online trolling of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, calling out the BJP-led government's silence. CPI(M) leader John Brittas urged Home Minister Amit Shah to investigate the attacks, highlighting a pattern of digital defamation against public officials. Support for Misri has surged amidst the political controversy.

Updated: 12-05-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:03 IST
Vikram Misri
  • Country:
  • India

Left-wing parties criticized the trolling of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday, questioning the BJP's silence on the issue. CPI(M) leader John Brittas appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking an inquiry into the online harassment faced by Misri and his family.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) posted about the trolling incident on X, condemning the attacks and urging government action. Brittas highlighted the severity of these digital assaults as attempts to undermine the nation's administrative order.

Brittas also pointed to similar campaigns against other public figures, urging authorities to investigate the malicious online patterns. Public and political support for Misri continues to rise as he faces these targeted attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

