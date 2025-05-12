Left Menu

Stalemate Shadows Over Ukraine: Russia Declines Ceasefire, Talks Loom

Russia launched over 100 drones against Ukraine after dismissing a 30-day ceasefire proposal but agreed to discussions later in the week. Diplomatic moves unfolded with Europe and the U.S. pushing for dialogue to end the conflict. The tension escalates amid new sanctions threats from Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia launched an aggressive nighttime attack, deploying over 100 Shahed and decoy drones towards Ukraine, as the conflict between the two nations continues to escalate. Despite international calls for peace, the Kremlin dismissed an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. However, Russia signaled its readiness to engage in discussions later this week without preconditions.

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, openly challenged Russian leader Vladimir Putin for direct peace talks in Turkey, but the Kremlin has yet to explicitly respond. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are intensifying globally, with Western allies pressuring for dialogue and reminding Moscow of potential sanctions if a ceasefire is not established.

European leaders remain firm on their stance, emphasizing the necessity of a truce before negotiations. As public sentiment in both Russia and Ukraine shifts between hope and skepticism, national officials appeal for international cooperation to break the deadlock, with expectations set for a compromise in forthcoming talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

