PM Modi's Message: No Terror and Trade with Pakistan
During his first address to the nation following Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Pakistan that India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats. He stated that India's new policy, Operation Sindoor, strictly opposes terrorism, and future actions depend on Pakistan's conduct.
- Country:
- India
In a significant national address post-Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stern warning to Pakistan, asserting that India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail. He emphasized that the era of terror is over, and India's new policy against terrorism, named Operation Sindoor, is non-negotiable.
Prime Minister Modi's 22-minute speech highlighted India's unyielding stance on separating terror from trade. He noted that while military actions against Pakistan are currently on hold, any future dialogue would focus solely on terrorism and the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Modi also reaffirmed his commitment to not see terrorists and their state sponsors as separate entities.
Furthermore, Modi paid tribute to the Indian armed forces for their decisive action in the recent conflict, describing it as a personal and national victory against terrorism. He stated that more than 100 terrorists were eliminated, and India's missile and drone attacks significantly undermined Pakistan's terror infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London
Pak YouTube channels blocked for spreading provocative, communally sensitive content, misinformation against India: Officials.
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Honors Victims of Pahalgam Attack
India's Export Revolution: Untapped Potential in a Growing Economy
Apple's App Store Drives Economic Boom in India's Developer Ecosystem