PM Modi's Message: No Terror and Trade with Pakistan

In a significant national address post-Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stern warning to Pakistan, asserting that India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail. He emphasized that the era of terror is over, and India's new policy against terrorism, named Operation Sindoor, is non-negotiable.

Prime Minister Modi's 22-minute speech highlighted India's unyielding stance on separating terror from trade. He noted that while military actions against Pakistan are currently on hold, any future dialogue would focus solely on terrorism and the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Modi also reaffirmed his commitment to not see terrorists and their state sponsors as separate entities.

Furthermore, Modi paid tribute to the Indian armed forces for their decisive action in the recent conflict, describing it as a personal and national victory against terrorism. He stated that more than 100 terrorists were eliminated, and India's missile and drone attacks significantly undermined Pakistan's terror infrastructure.

