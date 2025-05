Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Journey: Ankara to Istanbul

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is preparing for a significant diplomatic mission this week, as announced by Ukraine's embassy in Turkey on Tuesday. His visit to Ankara is set to precede potential talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, which might occur in Istanbul.

The diplomatic efforts mark a pivotal moment, with Zelenskiy confirming meetings with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. Zelenskiy expressed readiness to travel to Istanbul if Putin attends the peace discussions. However, the Kremlin has yet to confirm Putin's presence at the talks.

This series of meetings underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play, as Zelenskiy navigates alliances to bolster Ukraine's position in ongoing diplomatic negotiations.

