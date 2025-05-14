Operation Sindoor: A Symbol of India's Strength Against Terror

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spearheaded a 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' on Wednesday, celebrating the triumph of Operation Sindoor, credited with subduing Pakistan's terror capabilities. Within two days, Indian armed forces reportedly brought Pakistan to its knees, compelling it to request a ceasefire after a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

During a public address at Gandhi Park, Dhami expressed gratitude for the public's enthusiastic involvement in the march, emphasizing that each citizen stands united with the security forces. He urged the annual commemoration of Operation Sindoor's historic success, which he described as a testament of India's resolve against terrorism.

Joined by prominent figures including Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi and former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the yatra culminated after a march from Shaurya Sthal Cheedbagh. Participants, including ex-servicemen, proudly waved the tricolour, paying homage to martyrs of the operation, which targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)