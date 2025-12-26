Renault to hike vehicle prices by up to 2 pc from January
- Country:
- India
Renault India on Friday said it will increase vehicle prices by up to 2 per cent from January, to offset the impact of rising input costs.
The French automaker sells three models -- Kwid, Triber and Kiger -- in the Indian market.
''The price increase will vary across models and variants and has been necessitated by rising input costs and prevailing macroeconomic factors,'' the automaker said in a statement.
Despite the revision, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering high-quality products and services while ensuring a compelling value proposition for customers, it added.
Already, various brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi have announced hiking vehicle prices from next month, owing to weakening of the rupee against the euro.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Renault India
- Audi
- Indian
- French
- Kiger
- Mercedes-Benz
- Triber
ALSO READ
Yemen separatists accuse Saudi Arabia of launching airstrikes against their forces
Another major step towards honouring Indian languages: Shah on Constitution in Santhali
Indians honoured at the British Parliament for exceptional service to society
We have flagged these issues and our concerns to US side: MEA on problems faced by Indians following rescheduling of H1B visas.
"Not connected with grassroots politics in the country": Former Indian envoy Veena Sikri on Tarique Rahman's return to Bangladesh