Renault to hike vehicle prices by up to 2 pc from January

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 18:37 IST
Renault India on Friday said it will increase vehicle prices by up to 2 per cent from January, to offset the impact of rising input costs.

The French automaker sells three models -- Kwid, Triber and Kiger -- in the Indian market.

''The price increase will vary across models and variants and has been necessitated by rising input costs and prevailing macroeconomic factors,'' the automaker said in a statement.

Despite the revision, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering high-quality products and services while ensuring a compelling value proposition for customers, it added.

Already, various brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi have announced hiking vehicle prices from next month, owing to weakening of the rupee against the euro.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

