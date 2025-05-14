Friedrich Merz: Germany's New Vision for Europe and Defense Strength

Germany's recently appointed Chancellor Friedrich Merz has outlined an ambitious agenda aimed at uniting Europe and the United States in their response to the Ukraine crisis. Merz also plans to build Germany into Europe's foremost conventional army and revitalize its economy, positioning the country as a key growth engine once more.

Taking office after a prolonged political vacuum, Merz's leadership marks the end of months without a stable German government majority. Engaging with EU peers, he has expressed a commitment to offering reliable partnerships and avoiding the indecisiveness that hampered previous administrations.

In his inaugural address to parliament, Merz stressed the urgency of bolstering defense spending and modernizing the Bundeswehr, while reassuring allies of Germany's economic strength. Reforms in infrastructure, digitization, and tax policies aim to rejuvenate growth, aligning with global expectations for Germany to lead by example.

