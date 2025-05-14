Operation Sindoor: A Bold Message of Strength

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis remarked on Wednesday about his satisfaction when he learned of the Indian armed forces' successful destruction of the terror base where 26/11 attacker Ajmal Kasab had trained, during 'Operation Sindoor'.

During a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Mumbai, Fadnavis articulated that the military strikes sent a clear global message: India remains steadfast in its quest for justice, refusing to succumb to external pressures. "We will not tire. This operation underscored our nation's strength and resolve," he stated, especially in light of the recent terror strike in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

The nationwide 'Tiranga Yatra', an 11-day event initiated after high-level BJP deliberations, was also attended by top party leaders. Fadnavis highlighted the precision of the Indian armed forces, who dismantled nine terror sites, challenging previously unreachable areas like Pakistan's Punjab province. He emphasized the robustness of India's defense capabilities, which thwarted Pakistani retaliation attempts, asserting a firm stance that led to Pakistan's request for a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)