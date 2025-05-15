Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Vows to Eradicate Naxalism in India

In a resolute declaration, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak stated that paramilitary forces are determined to eradicate the Naxal movement from India. His remarks were made at a commemoration event for martyr Sulabh Upadhyay in Bairkhas village, highlighting efforts to dismantle Naxal threats.

Pathak lauded the courage and capability of the Indian Army, noting significant military operations against Pakistan. He attributed the success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which empowered the armed forces to decisively dismantle terrorist networks.

Emphasizing unity in national service, Pathak urged political factions to steer clear of politicizing national security issues. Additionally, he marked the occasion by inaugurating a newly built hall near the Sulabh Upadhyay Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)