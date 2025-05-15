Left Menu

Controversy Over 'Rangla Punjab': AAP's Vision Criticized Amid Tragedy

BJP leader Tarun Chugh criticized the AAP government's launch of 'Rangla Punjab Society' amidst a hooch tragedy in Amritsar that claimed 27 lives. He labeled it a 'PR stunt' and accused the state of misgovernance. Chugh demanded a judicial inquiry and action against the illicit liquor mafia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:57 IST
BJP leader Tarun Chugh lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government for introducing the 'Rangla Punjab Society' shortly after a tragic hooch incident in Amritsar claimed 27 lives. Chugh, BJP's national general secretary, accused the state of prioritizing image over mourning and reality.

Designed to promote public contributions for the state's development, 'Rangla Punjab Society' was unveiled on Wednesday. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema called it a commitment to a prosperous Punjab, while Chugh dismissed it as a diversionary tactic amid rampant socio-economic issues, including unemployment and substance abuse.

Chugh criticized the state's handling of spurious liquor incidents, underscoring a need for a poison-free Punjab before celebrating a colorful one. He contended that the ongoing issue of unaccountable liquor-related deaths demands a judicial investigation and an immediate curb on politically-backed illicit liquor mafias.

(With inputs from agencies.)

