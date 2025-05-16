From Wreaths to Retaliation: India's Shift in Handling Terrorism

In an era marked by increased tensions, Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy has lauded the assertive strategy adopted by India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in dealing with terrorism. Speaking at a press conference, Reddy contrasted the present-day approach with previous methods that were largely symbolic.

Operation Sindoor was executed with precision, targeting terror sites in Pakistan while avoiding harm to neighboring areas — a move that showcases India's strategic prowess, Reddy stated. He also noted India's successful efforts in establishing Pakistan's international image as a terrorist state.

Ahead of a planned Tiranga rally to honor the armed forces' achievements, Reddy emphasized the transformation in India's approach, citing previous surgical strikes and the swift government response to recent attacks. This shift marks a decisive chapter in India's ongoing quest to counter terrorism effectively.

