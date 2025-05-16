Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds: ED Raids Spark Controversy in Tamil Nadu

The Enforcement Directorate's raids on properties linked to Tamil Nadu's TASMAC officials have stirred a political storm. DMK accuses the ED of tarnishing its image, while AIADMK and BJP argue for the necessity of the raids. Recent political shifts add more tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing raids by the Enforcement Directorate at several locations linked to TASMAC officials have become a focal point of controversy in Tamil Nadu. The ruling DMK decries the actions as a ploy to damage its reputation, while opposition parties stand by the necessity of these probes.

DMK spokesperson J Constandine Ravindran criticized the recent searches in connection with the alleged TASMAC-linked money laundering case, arguing that past raids yielded no substantial outcomes. He labeled the current actions as politically motivated attacks to create a negative perception of the DMK government.

The AIADMK and BJP have countered these claims, suggesting that the ED raids are justified and directed at those with connections to the DMK's top ranks. The political tension has been heightened following the resignation of V Senthil Balaji, previously in charge of the Prohibition portfolio, amid criticism from all sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

