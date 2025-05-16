Stalemate in Istanbul: Western Leaders Deem Russian Peace Talk Stance 'Unacceptable'
At a European summit in Tirana, leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine, along with U.S. President Donald Trump, deemed Russia's position in peace talks with Ukraine 'unacceptable.' Recent negotiations in Istanbul failed to make progress, leaving Western leaders to focus on coordinated responses.
During a European Political Community summit in Tirana, Albania, leaders from Britain, France, Germany, and Poland declared Russia's stance in the peace talks with Ukraine 'unacceptable.' Joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, they discussed the matter following the recent inconclusive negotiations in Istanbul.
Initiated after a hiatus of over three years, the talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul lasted less than two hours without any apparent progress. A Ukrainian source flagged Moscow's demands as 'non-starters,' further widening the gap between the negotiating sides.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the need for aligned and coordinated responses among the involved nations. After consulting with U.S. President Donald Trump, the leaders resolved to maintain a unified stance, ensuring continued discussions and actions in the face of Russia's unwavering demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
