Left Menu

Stalemate in Istanbul: Western Leaders Deem Russian Peace Talk Stance 'Unacceptable'

At a European summit in Tirana, leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine, along with U.S. President Donald Trump, deemed Russia's position in peace talks with Ukraine 'unacceptable.' Recent negotiations in Istanbul failed to make progress, leaving Western leaders to focus on coordinated responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:50 IST
Stalemate in Istanbul: Western Leaders Deem Russian Peace Talk Stance 'Unacceptable'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a European Political Community summit in Tirana, Albania, leaders from Britain, France, Germany, and Poland declared Russia's stance in the peace talks with Ukraine 'unacceptable.' Joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, they discussed the matter following the recent inconclusive negotiations in Istanbul.

Initiated after a hiatus of over three years, the talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul lasted less than two hours without any apparent progress. A Ukrainian source flagged Moscow's demands as 'non-starters,' further widening the gap between the negotiating sides.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the need for aligned and coordinated responses among the involved nations. After consulting with U.S. President Donald Trump, the leaders resolved to maintain a unified stance, ensuring continued discussions and actions in the face of Russia's unwavering demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025