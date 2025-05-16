Cyber Onslaught: Russian Hackers Target Polish Political Parties

Russian hackers, operating through Telegram, launched cyber attacks against the websites of key Polish political parties. Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Civic Platform was among the targets.

In a statement on social media, Tusk said that both the Left and the centre-right Peasant's Party's websites also faced attacks.

Authorities are diligently responding to mitigate this ongoing threat, leveraging all resources to combat the cyber onslaught, as emphasized by Tusk's posting on the platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)