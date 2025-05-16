Left Menu

Cyber Onslaught: Russian Hackers Target Polish Political Parties

Russian hackers on Telegram targeted websites of Polish political parties, including those of Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Civic Platform. The Left and Peasant's Party sites were also attacked. Authorities are actively responding to the ongoing cyber assault, according to Tusk's social media announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Poland

Russian hackers, operating through Telegram, launched cyber attacks against the websites of key Polish political parties. Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Civic Platform was among the targets.

In a statement on social media, Tusk said that both the Left and the centre-right Peasant's Party's websites also faced attacks.

Authorities are diligently responding to mitigate this ongoing threat, leveraging all resources to combat the cyber onslaught, as emphasized by Tusk's posting on the platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

