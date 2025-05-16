Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari Stands with Jobless Teachers in Legal Battle

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has pledged support to the jobless teachers protesting outside the education headquarters in West Bengal. These educators lost their positions following a Supreme Court order canceling the 2016 recruitment process due to irregularities, affecting over 25,000 staff. Adhikari is committed to fighting for their reinstatement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:41 IST
Suvendu Adhikari Stands with Jobless Teachers in Legal Battle
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has thrown his support behind jobless teachers protesting in West Bengal, assuring them of his party's backing to discuss their plight in the upcoming assembly session. The teachers, who lost their positions after a Supreme Court ruling nullified their recruitment due to irregularities, are demanding legal rectification from the state.

During his visit to the protest site outside Bikash Bhavan, Adhikari criticized the state government for its role in the large-scale corruption that led to the educators' unemployment, reaffirming the BJP's commitment to their cause. He promised continued support and urged the teachers to remain united against the government's actions.

The protest has seen tensions rise, with some forum members expressing discomfort over political involvement, accusing both opposition and ruling party leaders of political opportunism. Adhikari, a former Trinamool Congress minister now with the BJP, faces criticism even as he vows unconditional support for the teachers' demands.

