Suvendu Adhikari Stands with Jobless Teachers in Legal Battle

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has thrown his support behind jobless teachers protesting in West Bengal, assuring them of his party's backing to discuss their plight in the upcoming assembly session. The teachers, who lost their positions after a Supreme Court ruling nullified their recruitment due to irregularities, are demanding legal rectification from the state.

During his visit to the protest site outside Bikash Bhavan, Adhikari criticized the state government for its role in the large-scale corruption that led to the educators' unemployment, reaffirming the BJP's commitment to their cause. He promised continued support and urged the teachers to remain united against the government's actions.

The protest has seen tensions rise, with some forum members expressing discomfort over political involvement, accusing both opposition and ruling party leaders of political opportunism. Adhikari, a former Trinamool Congress minister now with the BJP, faces criticism even as he vows unconditional support for the teachers' demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)