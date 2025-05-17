Syrian Offensive Against ISIS: A New Era under Islamist Rule
Syrian security forces conducted raids on ISIS hideouts in Aleppo, marking a new chapter under the country's new Islamist rulers. At least one militant was killed, and others were arrested. Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, once an al Qaeda leader, appears as a significant figure in this shift.
In a decisive move against ISIS, Syrian security forces raided several hideouts in Aleppo, marking the first such operation under the nation's new Islamist rulers. The Interior Ministry confirmed that at least one militant was killed, while several others were captured.
The operation claimed the life of one security force member and led to the seizure of weapons, bombs, and uniforms marked with security insignias. A security source reported that sleeper cells at four different locations were targeted. One militant committed suicide via explosion, and another fell during combat.
Syria's interim President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, who previously led a faction of al Qaeda, continues to oppose ISIS. His recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump yielded U.S. sanction lifts, promising economic revival for Syria post-Assad's ousting. ISIS, once dominant in Syria and Iraq, has been diminished by a U.S.-led military coalition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
