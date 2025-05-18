Shiv Sena Poised for Independent Run in Navi Mumbai Polls

Thane Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske announced that the party is ready to contest the Navi Mumbai civic polls independently should its allies, including the BJP, decide to part ways. Mhaske spoke at a gathering, emphasizing Shiv Sena's commitment to the Mahayuti alliance but prepared for a solo run if required.

Navi Mumbai, a traditional BJP stronghold, is part of the Mahayuti coalition, which includes the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party. While Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently reaffirmed plans for the alliance to contest elections together, uncertainties remain.

The Supreme Court recently cleared the path for Maharashtra's local body polls, stalled for more than five years due to the OBC reservation issue, ordering the state election panel to notify the elections within four weeks.

