Shiv Sena Poised for Independent Run in Navi Mumbai Polls
Thane Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has declared that the party is prepared to contest Navi Mumbai civic polls alone if its allies, including BJP, choose to part ways. Mhaske reaffirmed Shiv Sena's commitment to the Mahayuti alliance but stressed the readiness to fight independently if necessary.
Navi Mumbai, a traditional BJP stronghold, is part of the Mahayuti coalition, which includes the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party. While Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently reaffirmed plans for the alliance to contest elections together, uncertainties remain.
The Supreme Court recently cleared the path for Maharashtra's local body polls, stalled for more than five years due to the OBC reservation issue, ordering the state election panel to notify the elections within four weeks.
