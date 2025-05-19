India's Global Fight Against Terrorism: A Unified Front
Rajeev Rai of the Samajwadi Party speaks on all-party delegations promoting India's anti-terrorism efforts. Rai stresses unity among parties and suggests reevaluating delegation selection. The initiative aims to spotlight India's zero-tolerance for terrorism and Operation Sindoor's success globally. Controversy arises over Congress delegation choices.
In a determined stride towards international anti-terrorism advocacy, Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament, Rajeev Rai, has been enlisted in one of the seven key delegations tasked with enhancing India's global stance against cross-border terrorism and promoting Operation Sindoor.
Rai has expressed concern over the delegation selection process, suggesting that the central government should have considered names proposed by political parties if it had solicited them. He called for political unity, emphasizing that national security surpasses all other issues.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh objected to the BJP-led government's choice of only one Congress MP out of four nominations for the delegations aimed at securing international support for Operation Sindoor. Rai criticized Pakistan, dubbing it 'Atankistan' for its role in fostering global terrorism, as the delegation prepares to visit countries like Russia, Spain, and Greece to share India's democratic values and expose Pakistan's destabilizing activities on a global stage.
