Tensions Escalate: India and Pakistan Reach Ceasefire Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Pahalgam terror attack heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, resulting in cross-border strikes. US claims brokered ceasefire ended conflict. Indian envoy to Russia, Vinay Kumar, discusses the bilateral nature of Kashmir issues and the promising future of Indo-Russian defense and oil trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, relations between India and Pakistan reached a boiling point. The gruesome incident, where tourists were targeted based on religious grounds, led to Indian retaliation in the form of cross-border strikes. The countries eventually reached a ceasefire, ending four days of intense conflict.

US President Donald Trump later declared that the United States mediated the ceasefire, a claim that sparked surprise in Russian social media circles, as they noted India's preference for US intervention over Moscow. Indian envoy Vinay Kumar reiterated, however, that Kashmir is strictly a bilateral matter.

Despite tensions, Kumar expressed optimism about the future of Indo-Russian relations, particularly in defense and oil trade sectors. By easing logistical challenges and establishing new sea corridors, India aims to boost Russian oil imports, strengthening trade ties further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

