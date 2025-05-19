In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, relations between India and Pakistan reached a boiling point. The gruesome incident, where tourists were targeted based on religious grounds, led to Indian retaliation in the form of cross-border strikes. The countries eventually reached a ceasefire, ending four days of intense conflict.

US President Donald Trump later declared that the United States mediated the ceasefire, a claim that sparked surprise in Russian social media circles, as they noted India's preference for US intervention over Moscow. Indian envoy Vinay Kumar reiterated, however, that Kashmir is strictly a bilateral matter.

Despite tensions, Kumar expressed optimism about the future of Indo-Russian relations, particularly in defense and oil trade sectors. By easing logistical challenges and establishing new sea corridors, India aims to boost Russian oil imports, strengthening trade ties further.

