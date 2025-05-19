Left Menu

Behind the Calls: Trump and Putin's Strategic Conversations

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have engaged in multiple calls, discussing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. While Trump expresses a desire to end the war and suggests secondary tariffs on Russian oil, Putin remains cautious on a ceasefire. The discussions reveal tensions and differing peace strategies.

In a series of strategic conversations, former U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin continue to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Their discussions reveal nuanced positions on war and peace, highlighting the complexity of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Since Trump's inauguration, the pair have publicly announced several calls, underscoring a shared desire for peace. Yet, the road to compromise is riddled with hurdles. Trump envisages a solution that might involve punitive tariffs on Russian oil buyers, with Putin maintaining a firm stance on strategic military gains.

Controversially, Trump has critiqued NATO's expansion and proposed recognizing Russian territorial claims in regions like Crimea. Conversely, European leaders caution against a hastily brokered peace deal, fearing it would infringe on Ukraine's territorial integrity. As these leaders pledge to defeat Russian forces, the global diplomatic community watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

