The Indian Army's Chinar Corps has successfully obliterated military infrastructure at Leepa Valley in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a strategic countermeasure. The operation follows ceasefire violations by Pakistan and is expected to delay their reconstruction efforts by 8-12 months, officials reported.

During a tour by PTI to the Line of Control in Tangdhar, the extensive damage caused by the Indian Army's retaliation was evident. The operation involved destroying multiple posts, an ammunition depot, and other strategic facilities, significantly disrupting Pakistani military capabilities.

In a coordinated and potent response, the Indian Army's advancement showcased its military prowess, including the use of the Akashdeep radar system. The operation concluded with mutual agreement to cease hostilities after four days of intense exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)