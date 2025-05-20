Balochistan: Land of Hidden Wealth Amid Systematic Neglect
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlights the neglected state of Balochistan, rich in minerals yet underdeveloped. Despite substantial mineral wealth, including the Reko Diq copper-gold reserves, and significant contributions to natural gas, local communities remain excluded from its economic benefits due to prolonged exploitation and neglect.
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has called attention to Pakistan's Balochistan province, describing it as both mineral-rich and grossly underdeveloped. His comments underscore decades of economic and political neglect.
In a social media post, Sarma elaborated on Balochistan's paradox as the largest yet most overlooked province in Pakistan, which holds a substantial portion of the country's mineral reserves, including massive untapped copper-gold deposits.
The Assam CM argued that despite the region's wealth, essential services like clean water and electricity remain inaccessible to many, exacerbating poverty levels. He connects these issues to broader patterns of exploitation and government neglect.
