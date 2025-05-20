EU Targets Russia's Shadow Fleet with New Sanctions

The European Union took a decisive step on Tuesday by imposing new sanctions on Russia. This latest round specifically targets almost 200 ships that form what is known as the 'shadow fleet'. These vessels have been used to illegally transport oil, circumventing Western sanctions related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The comprehensive measures include asset freezes and travel bans, affecting several Russian officials and companies. EU foreign ministers, convening in Brussels, gave their approval to these significant punitive actions aimed at curbing Russia's economic and logistical conduits.

According to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, President Vladimir Putin's alleged interest in peace contrasts sharply with Russia's continued violations. She warned that more sanctions are forthcoming, focusing on those enabling Russia's activities. In total, the EU has now targeted nearly 350 ships within this shadow fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)