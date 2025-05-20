Left Menu

EU Targets Russia's Shadow Fleet with New Sanctions

The European Union has imposed fresh sanctions on Russia, specifically targeting nearly 200 ships in the 'shadow fleet' used to illegally transport oil. These measures include travel bans and asset freezes on individuals and companies linked to Russia. EU foreign ministers approved these sanctions in Brussels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:30 IST
EU Targets Russia's Shadow Fleet with New Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union took a decisive step on Tuesday by imposing new sanctions on Russia. This latest round specifically targets almost 200 ships that form what is known as the 'shadow fleet'. These vessels have been used to illegally transport oil, circumventing Western sanctions related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The comprehensive measures include asset freezes and travel bans, affecting several Russian officials and companies. EU foreign ministers, convening in Brussels, gave their approval to these significant punitive actions aimed at curbing Russia's economic and logistical conduits.

According to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, President Vladimir Putin's alleged interest in peace contrasts sharply with Russia's continued violations. She warned that more sanctions are forthcoming, focusing on those enabling Russia's activities. In total, the EU has now targeted nearly 350 ships within this shadow fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025