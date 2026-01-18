Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: EU's Kaja Kallas Warns Against US Trade Measures

Kaja Kallas, EU's foreign policy chief, criticizes US tariffs on European allies, warning they weaken shared prosperity and empower China and Russia. In a post on X, she argues that tariffs risk economic prosperity on both continents and stresses addressing Greenland's security within NATO.

Updated: 18-01-2026 02:58 IST
The imposition of tariffs by the United States on European allies threatens economic prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic, according to Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief. On Saturday, she expressed concerns that such moves only benefit adversaries China and Russia.

In a social media post on X, Kallas criticized US President Donald Trump's tariff plan, which comes amid tensions over his demand for allies to purchase Greenland. 'China and Russia must be having a field day,' she remarked regarding the divisions among Western allies.

Kallas warned that tariffs could financially harm both Europe and the US, undermining their shared economic success. She urged that any security issues related to Greenland should be resolved within the NATO framework.

