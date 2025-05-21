Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Blitz: Tackling Terrorism on the Global Stage

A multi-party Indian delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, travels to Japan and other countries to discuss terrorism from Pakistan following recent conflicts. The delegation aims to present India's position and includes representatives from various political parties. Additional delegations will visit other nations for global outreach.

An Indian multi-party delegation, spearheaded by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, embarked on a diplomatic mission to Japan on Wednesday, aiming to articulate India's stance on terrorism originating from Pakistan.

The mission also includes stops in South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore, following Operation Sindoor and the resultant Indo-Pak conflict.

This is part of a broader initiative where the government is deploying seven delegations to engage the international community, elucidating Pakistan's actions and India's countermeasures.

