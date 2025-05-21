India's Diplomatic Blitz: Tackling Terrorism on the Global Stage

An Indian multi-party delegation, spearheaded by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, embarked on a diplomatic mission to Japan on Wednesday, aiming to articulate India's stance on terrorism originating from Pakistan.

The mission also includes stops in South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore, following Operation Sindoor and the resultant Indo-Pak conflict.

This is part of a broader initiative where the government is deploying seven delegations to engage the international community, elucidating Pakistan's actions and India's countermeasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)